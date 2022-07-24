Minnesota Aurora FC forward Morgan Turner recalled a preseason chat with coach Nicole Lukic that set the tone for much of what was to come in the soccer team's inaugural season.

"The first time I ever talked to Nicole, she said she wanted to win the whole thing," Turner said. "And I was like, 'Awesome. I love winning.'"

And win the Aurora did. On the field. At the box office. In the conciseness of the Twin Cities' sports observers.

Until Saturday. The previously undefeated Aurora, the state's new pre-professional women's soccer team, fell 2-1 in overtime to South Georgia Tormenta FC in the USL W League title game played at TCO Stadium on the Vikings campus in Eagan.

Jaida Nyby scored both Tormenta goals, the second coming in the 115th minute of the second overtime period. The goal held up as the game winner and championship clincher.

Saturday's championship game in less than 24 hours and a record attendance announced at 6,489 arrived to see the Aurora finish an undefeated season in style.

Instead, South Georgia Tormenta FC received the desired start for a visiting team, burying the game's first goal in the 8th minute.

Nyby split two Aurora defenders and sent the ball home off her right foot. The play originated as a ball launched on a free kick from midfield, and continued toward Nyby off a teammate's header. She scored her fourth goal this season.

Aurora's early 1-0 deficit didn't last long. Addy Symonds connected from about 30 yards out, blistering a diagonal shot past outstretched goalkeeper Sydney Martinez. The ball traveled high into the far corner of the goal, knotting the game in the 22nd minute.

Whereas Nyby's goal prompted a celebratory team gathering, Symonds electrified the entire stadium. The timing and quality of the equalizer renewed the home crowd's vigor, and fans roared their appreciation.

Beating Martinez meant Symonds humbled the USL W League's Golden Glove winner, a stout keeper who produced six shutouts during the regular season and a 0.58 goals-against average.

Lukic, the USL W League Coach of the Year, called upon Turner to start the second half. Turner, who scored seven goals in the past five matches leading into Saturday's match, put a decent chance on frame in the 80th minute.

Though unable to score, Aurora benefitted from their defense. Kelsey Kaufusi and her backline teammates helped contain Tormenta's primary tormentor in striker Amy Andrews, who captured both the Golden Boot award, which goes to the top goal scorer, and league player of the year.

The Aurora defense allowed just eight goals in 12 regular-season matches and allowed an opponent to score more than one goal just once. Goalkeeper Sarah Fuller had five shutouts and a 0.59 GAA during the regular season.

Fuller made two huge saves in the second half. About 15 minutes remained in regulation when she stopped a close shot from Isabella Gutierrez. Then with less than 60 seconds remaining in stoppage time, she dived left and denied Amy Andrews.

Tied 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation soccer, the teams battled through a pair of 15-minute overtime periods.

Aurora received the biggest break of the extra sessions when a Tormenta handball resulted in a penalty shot in the 110th minute. But Martinez proved equal to Turner's shot.

Then Tormenta went on the offensive. A flurry of activity around the Aurora goal concluded with Nyby's second goal of the game.

The Aurora are women-led and community-owned. Many players aspire to the National Women's Soccer League, this country's top professional soccer league for women.