Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane will miss Saturday's home opener, and star Emanuel Reynoso likely won't play either.

Interim coach Cameron Knowles said both players must build their fitness to game shape after missing last Saturday's season-opening, 2-1 victory at Austin FC.

Reynoso, who was slowed with a knee injury in the preseason, trained with the team at its outdoor session for season-ticket members on Tuesday at Allianz Field.

Knowles said it's "unlikely" Reynoso will play Saturday afternoon against defending MLS champion Columbus.

"We'll see day to day," Knowles said. "We need to continue to integrate him and build him through training."

Knowles said Hlongwane won't be ready after he missed a chunk of preseason in South Africa getting his U.S. green card.

"We need to build his fitness," Knowles said.

Starting left side attacker Franco Fragapane has what Knowles called "a slight quad strain that might keep him out this weekend."

Robin Lod rode the exercise bike for part of Tuesday's training. Knowles said the team was "managing a little knock" after Lod was kicked in the calf in Saturday's season-opening win at Austin FC.