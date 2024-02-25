Missing both a permanent head coach and their best player, Minnesota United opened their eighth MLS season with a 2-1 victory Saturday at Q2 Stadium.

Loons veteran attacker Robin Lod scored the game's first goal – in the 34th minute – in his first game back since he underwent season-ending knee surgery last May.

Newcomer Alejandro Bran scored in second-half extra time for the final margin. Austin FC countered with their only goal of the night, in the 94th minute just before the final whistle.

The Loons dominated the first half, then held on fiercely at the end in interim Cameron Knowles's MLS head coaching debut.

The Loons still are waiting the arrival of their new head coach, Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay. He was hired by new sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad and signed a contract last week.

Saturday's victory also came without injured star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso as well as absent starter Bongokuhle Hlongwane and injured Kervin Arriaga.

Knowles has coached 12 seasons as a MLS assistant and second-team head coach, but Saturday's was his first game as a head coach while the club awaits Ramsay's arrival.

Lod played just 10 games last year in a season ended by May knee surgery. He hadn't scored a goal since May 2022, but on Saturday he scored the only goal in a first half when the Loons could have – probably should have – scored two or three more.

Lod scored in the 34th minute after Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver single-handedly kept his team even in a scoreless game.

Lod scored after Pukki played the ball ahead to Sang Bin on the right side. Stuver deflected with one hand Sang Bin's crossing ball near the goal line, but Lod was on the far side with an off-balanced, left-footed volley that gave Stuver no chance.

Until then, Stuver rejected several scoring chances, often with a single outstretched hand. He stopped Loons left-side attacker Franco Fragapane twice, deflecting a shot over the crossbar in the 11th minute and a rebound of a Micky Tapias' corner-kick header Stuver already had stopped once.

In between, Stuver stopped Sang Bin in the 15th minute and Lod hit the left post with a flicked-on left-footed shot eight minutes later.

The only save Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair had to stop before halftime was former Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay's short header in the 45th minute.

Austin star Sebastian Driussi was out because of a hamstring injury. He scored three times – including both game winners – in the teams two meetings.

The Loons played on without Reynoso, Hlongwane and Arriaga.

Reynoso on Thursday called it a "small" knee injury that kept him out of Saturday's game. It bothered him when the team trained in Tucson nearly a month ago and then he came out of training Tuesday after feeling it again.

Hlongwane was out as well after he just arrived back in country on Friday. He had been back home in Africa for a chunk of preseason while he was getting his green card.

Arriaga remained out because of a knee that swelled during Tucson training. Knowles on Friday said Arriaga "pretty much" trained fully that day, but with "limited volume" as they worked to build his fitness and tolerance.

Without Reynoso, the Loons were missing their top free-kick taker. El-Ahmad wants his team to take only in-swinging corner kicks, which on Saturday meant right-footed Sang Bin Jeong took the corner kicks from the left side and left-footed Lod took them from the right side.

They had 11 corner kicks in the first half alone.

