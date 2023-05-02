Minnesota United starting midfielder Kervin Arriaga played about 15 minutes in Tuesday's training session's intrasquad scrimmage after he missed Sunday's scoreless home draw with FC Dallas because of a hamstring injury.

"I think he'll be OK for the weekend," coach Adrian Heath said, referring to Saturday's game at Vancouver.

Heath said Arriaga "tweaked" his hamstring in last week's U.S. Open Cup game in Detroit. Hassani Dotson and Wil Trapp started together in the central midfield in Sunday's game, when the Loons had repeated chances but couldn't score a goal.

"With everything that's coming up, the games that we're going to have through the summer, hamstrings are not really something you can gamble with," Heath said. "He don't need to gamble with it at this stage."

Sunday's second-half substitute Franco Fragapane and others who haven't played much recently went most or all of the 40-ish minute scrimmage. Heath and his staff also have been working with recently acquired Sang Bin Jeong in training and with video on his positioning and ability to find what Heath calls "little pockets" behind the midfield in which to play.

"It was an opportunity to give some minutes to some people," Heath said. "Obviously people like Fraga hasn't played as much as we would have liked. It's never easy to replicate what first-team games are like, but certainly getting about 40 minutes into him will do him good."

The Loons remained winless at home (0-1-3) but have a winning record (3-2-0) on the road.

Getting time for Tani

Heath on the Loons' loaning last week of 2022 first-round draft pick Tani Oluwaseyi to San Antonio FC in the USL Championship for the rest of the season: "Playing on a consistent level, that's the next phase for him. The fact that he's fit and healthy for the first time in a couple years, we have to see what he can do against that extra level of competition. Playing a young 18-year-old center back [with the Loons' reserve team] is not the same as going against Phoenix or whoever. We'll see how he does. It'll be interesting to see how he does."

Oluwaseyi can be recalled anytime this season if needed. He was designated a sub alongside former Loons Jacori Hayes and Carter Manley for Saturday's game against Las Vegas but did not play.