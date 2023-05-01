A satisfying end to a successful Dallas sports weekend at Minnesota's expense would have sent Cameron Jenkins home happy.

He joined six other FC Dallas supporters Sunday at Allianz Field, where the road team battled Minnesota United to a scoreless draw. The result was anticlimactic after the Dallas Stars of the NHL closed out the Minnesota Wild's season with a 4-1 victory Friday in Game 6 of the first playoff round.

Jenkins watched the action on the ice from Clutch Brewing Company and Keg and Case Market, just a mile and a half south on West 7th Street from the Xcel Energy Center. On Sunday, his group sat high in Section 108 with FC Dallas flags hanging proud.

They were part of an announced crowd of 18,410, most of whom came to see Minnesota (3-3-3, 12 points) get a second victory against Dallas (4-3-3, 15 points) this season. The Loons won 1-0 back on Feb. 25, and Jenkins hoped for a little payback in the rematch.

He settled for a draw that kept Minnesota winless in four home matches this season. The Loons, winless in their past three MLS games, were shut out for a second consecutive week.

Minnesota was tantalizingly close to ending both futility streaks.

The teams played to a 0-0 draw in a first half featuring several unfulfilled Minnesota chances. Minnesota outshot Dallas 3-0 in the first half, but the most memorable moments came on near misses.

Patterns emerged for attacker Luis Amarilla and midfielder Robin Lod. In the 22nd minute, defender Michael Boxall sent a short feed in front for Amarilla, who sent the ball over the Dallas net. A similar setup and result occurred in the 44th minute, where Lod provided the ball and Amarilla launched it out of play.

Lod, meanwhile, struggled with Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes. In the 28th minute, Paes came well off his line to challenge Lod's break toward the goal. They met again in the 37th minute. This time, Paes denied Lod the opportunity to play a ball from Sang-bin Jeong.

Those plays took place in front of Minnesota's Wonderwall supporter seats, a feature which left Jenkins impressed.

"This stadium is gorgeous," said Jenkins, membership officer of the Dallas supporters group, known as the Dallas Beer Guardians. "It makes me really jealous because our stadium [Toyota Stadium in Frisco] is pretty old."

The Loons brought Franco Fragapane off the bench in the 64th minute. He had scored a goal Tuesday at Detroit FC. In the 70th minute, Mender Garcia got the nod. He scored the lone goal in the previous 1-0 victory at Dallas. But neither found their scoring form.

Then in the 73rd minute, Lod weaved through several Dallas defenders an uncorked a shot that went just wide of the goal frame.

Minnesota starters Sunday included defender Kemar Lawrence and defensive midfielder Wil Trapp. His mother's medical concerns kept Lawrence out of game action since April 15. Earlier this week, Heath heralded Lawrence as "one of the better defenders in the league."

Trapp, meanwhile, missed games against Seattle and U.S. Cup tournament opponent Detroit FC with a lingering hamstring issue. The Loons made do without their captain, winning 3-1 on Tuesday at Detroit and advancing in the tournament. Minnesota resumes play at at 7:30 p.m. on May 9 at Allianz Field vs. Philadelphia Union.