Loons Gameday

8:30 p.m. at Real Salt Lake * BSN, The CW Twin Cities, 1500-AM

It's a short week for the Loons after Saturday's 2-1 home comeback victory over Houston with Wednesday's game at Utah and Saturday afternoon's home game against against FC Dallas. Minnesota, in third place in the MLS Western Conference, is 13-9-5 and 6-6-1 on the road after going 8-1-2 in its past 11 games. … Sixth-place RSL is 10-8-9, including 7-2-4 at home, and played fourth-place Dallas to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. "The one thing about them is they never give in, they keep going," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "A real good team spirit and camaraderie, that underdog mentality. It's always a difficult place to go." … Heath promises some lineup rotation because of the midweek game and managed with Saturday's game in mind. It's the first game his team will play without injured center back Bakaye Dibassy. He's out for the season and probably beyond because of a torn right quadricep.

Injuries

RSL lists Damir Kreilach (back) as out and Bobby Wood (adductor) and Danny Musovski (hamstring) as questionable. Braian Ojeda is awaiting a visa. The Loons list Dibassy, MF Nabi Kibunguchy (knee) as questionable, D Kemar Lawrence (knee), D Romain Metanire (hamstring), GK Eric Dick (back) and D Collin Montgomery (thigh) as out. Hassani Dotson (knee surgery) and Jacori Hayes (leg) remain out for the season as well.

Jerry Zgoda