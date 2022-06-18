Loons Game Day

4 p.m. at New England * BSN, The CW – Twin Cities * 1500 ESPN.

Preview

Goalkeeper Matt Turner says goodbye after seven seasons to New England fans and MLS in his last game before he joins Arsenal in England's Premier League. "It has been an insane ride," he said Friday in a video conference call. Now a U.S. men's national team keeper, he went undrafted out of Fairfield University and signed with the Revolution after a preseason trial. … The teams have met three times, with the home team winning each. The most recent was the Revolution's 2-1 victory in March 2019. … The Loons ended a three-game road losing streak with a 2-1 victory at FC Dallas in their last road game. They've won consecutive regular-season road games just twice, in the first two weeks of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. … The game commemorates the Juneteeth holiday. Both teams will wear Juneteenth-inspired numbers and warm-up tops partnering with Black Players for Change leaguewide. … Note the time change to 4 p.m. Central.

Injuries

Loons list Kervin Arriaga (head) and Kemar Lawrence (thigh) as questionable, Romain Metanire, Abu Danladi, Niko Hansen, Collum Montgomery, Tani Oluwaseyi all are out with thigh (hamstring) injuries. Hassani Dotson and Patrick Weah remain out as well.

JERRY ZGODA