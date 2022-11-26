U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision not to run again for the chamber's top post in Democratic leadership represents a major shift for the Minnesota Democrats who have served with her.

Rep. Betty McCollum said in a statement that Pelosi "will go down in history as one of our nation's most effective and influential speakers." And Rep. Ilhan Omar issued a statement saying that Pelosi taught her "how to hold your head up high and show up to do the work — even when your life is at risk."

Pelosi became the first female speaker of the House in 2007. Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act in 2010 before losing the House majority later that year. She became speaker again in 2019, and under President Joe Biden saw legislation become law on infrastructure, pandemic relief and combating climate change.

After Republicans won the House majority in this month's midterms, Pelosi announced she will remain in Congress but not seek a leadership role in the Democratic caucus — a decision that Rep. Dean Phillips called in a statement "the right and honorable one."

"I know that the next generation of Democratic leaders are better prepared to assume their roles having witnessed her dynamic leadership," Rep. Angie Craig said in a statement.