IMPACT PLAYER

Carlos Correa, Twins

He was seemingly everywhere. Correa hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, reached base three times and was behind a game-changing pickoff play to escape a fifth-inning jam.

BY THE NUMBERS

60 RBI from Carlos Correa in his postseason career, the sixth most in MLB playoff history.

3 Postseason shutouts in Twins history.

2002 The last season the Twins won consecutive playoff games and won a playoff series.

1 Edouard Julien became the first Canadian-born player to record a hit vs. Toronto in the playoffs.