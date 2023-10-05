IMPACT PLAYER
Carlos Correa, Twins
He was seemingly everywhere. Correa hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, reached base three times and was behind a game-changing pickoff play to escape a fifth-inning jam.
BY THE NUMBERS
60 RBI from Carlos Correa in his postseason career, the sixth most in MLB playoff history.
3 Postseason shutouts in Twins history.
2002 The last season the Twins won consecutive playoff games and won a playoff series.
1 Edouard Julien became the first Canadian-born player to record a hit vs. Toronto in the playoffs.
