Twins vs. Cardinals preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

St. Louis update: The Cardinals (63-64), a distant second place in the NL Central after defeating Milwaukee 3-0 on Thursday in St. Louis, make their first visit to Target Field since 2020. St. Louis is 13-18 since the All-Star break and 7-12 in August. ... Sonny Gray, an All-Star with the Twins last season along with López, signed a three-year, $75 million deal with St. Louis in the offseason and will make his first start vs. the Twins since 2020 when he was with Cincinnati. He is 2-4 with a 5.05 ERA in eight career starts against the Twins. Gray is fourth in the NL in strikeouts (168). ... Gray is one of three ex-Twins righthanders in the Cardinals rotation. Kyle Gibson is 7-5 with a 4.22 ERA and Lance Lynn is 6-4 with a 4.06 ERA but is on the injured list. ... Erick Fedde, who is 1-3 with a 4.98 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the White Sox on July 29, has faced the Twins twice this season, going 1-0 — Chicago’s lone victory in 13 games vs. the Twins this season — with an 0.82 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 innings.