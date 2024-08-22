THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
Twins vs. Cardinals preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report
Sonny Gray will face his old team for the first time since signing a three-year contract with St. Louis last offseason.
All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m., Apple TV+: RHP Andre Pallante (5-6, 4.07 ERA) vs. RHP David Festa (2-2, 4.96)
Saturday, 6:10 p.m., BSN: RHP Sonny Gray (11-8, 3.91) vs. RHP Pablo López (11-8, 4.47)
Sunday, 1:10 p.m., BSN: RHP Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.39) vs. RHP Zebby Matthews (1-1, 3.60)
St. Louis update: The Cardinals (63-64), a distant second place in the NL Central after defeating Milwaukee 3-0 on Thursday in St. Louis, make their first visit to Target Field since 2020. St. Louis is 13-18 since the All-Star break and 7-12 in August. ... Sonny Gray, an All-Star with the Twins last season along with López, signed a three-year, $75 million deal with St. Louis in the offseason and will make his first start vs. the Twins since 2020 when he was with Cincinnati. He is 2-4 with a 5.05 ERA in eight career starts against the Twins. Gray is fourth in the NL in strikeouts (168). ... Gray is one of three ex-Twins righthanders in the Cardinals rotation. Kyle Gibson is 7-5 with a 4.22 ERA and Lance Lynn is 6-4 with a 4.06 ERA but is on the injured list. ... Erick Fedde, who is 1-3 with a 4.98 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the White Sox on July 29, has faced the Twins twice this season, going 1-0 — Chicago’s lone victory in 13 games vs. the Twins this season — with an 0.82 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 innings.
Twins update: The Twins (71-56), two games behind Cleveland for the AL Central lead, open a nine-game homestand after ending a seven-game road trip with an 11-4 victory at San Diego on Wednesday to end a three-game losing streak. The Twins, who are in a stretch of nine consecutive interleague games — Atlanta comes to Target Field on Monday — are 15-19 against the National League after going 25-21 in interleague play in 2023. Last season, they won two of three games vs. the Cardinals in St. Louis. ... The Twins have 21 home games remaining this season and only 14 road games. ... CF Byron Buxton (right hip inflammation) is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Friday. ... IF Brooks Lee (right biceps tendinitis), who was placed on the injured list on Aug. 9, could start a rehab assignment with the Saints this weekend. ... The Twins and Cardinals will open the 2025 season against each other on March 27 in St. Louis.
