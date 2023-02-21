FORT MYERS, FLA. – The Twins roster was assembled intentionally, the team was told by its manager on Monday, each player chosen with winning in mind. So Rocco Baldelli had a challenge for the 2023 Twins as the gathered for their first full-squad team meeting:

Prove us right.

"Collectively, we do feel like we have something to prove when we take the field, and I like that," Baldelli said after the day's three-hour workout. "Part of [our job] is looking back on the prior season — what did we do collectively that we need to fix or alter? … Do you have something to prove?"

The Twins feel they do, after going 11-22 from Sept. 1 on and dropping from first place to a distant third, 14 games behind the Guardians in the AL Central.

"This isn't about last year, this is about this year. But it's hard not to look at the way you finish the year and go, 'We need to look around and make sure we have all of our bases covered," Baldelli said. "September didn't go as we wanted, but we address that [by adding] depth, we addressed that on the medical side, we made adjustments. ... These are some good adjustments we made."

Baldelli also repeated his exhortation from last week to the pitching staff: That it's up to each individual to do what's necessary to improve, but that the ultimate goal is a team one: Winning, first and foremost.

That message resonated with Sonny Gray, who has pitched in 247 games in his 10-year career, but only four in the postseason and none since 2017.

"That's the only reason I'm still playing this game. Winning is the only thing that matters," said Gray, 33. "Goosebumps even talking about it, because it's something I personally believe wholeheartedly. Whatever goals you may have stem from winning."

Pitchers' time trials

The first Grapefruit League games are Saturday, but the Twins are preparing for sped-up play by having their pitchers throw batting practice with the pitch clock on.

"Every guy is handling that a little different. Sonny was able to force the action a little bit toward the hitters and make them uncomfortable," Baldelli said. "Joe [Ryan], I don't know if he knew the pitch clock was on, because it went down to zero and he was just hanging out. … It's going to take some time. Truthfully, there's only so much we can simulate. We're just waiting for these spring games to start, and I think that's going to trip a little wire in a few of the guys and force them to pay attention to everything going on around them."

World Baseball Classic upcoming

It's thrilling to be in a major league camp for the first time, Edouard Julien confirmed. And yet, it's not easy keeping his focus on this camp, knowing what's ahead next month.

Julien, a 23-year-old infielder who grew up in Quebec, was selected to Team Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, adding to both his enjoyment and his stress.

"I'm excited about the WBC, but right now, my head is in this camp. I'm trying to show the team I can play at this level, get ready for the season," Julien said. "Until I leave, I'm trying to be careful to keep my focus here."

Julien earned his spot with his strong play for the Canadian Junior team while he was in high school, helping Canada finish fourth in the 2017 under-18 world championships. Several of his teammates have also graduated to the senior team, like catcher Bo Naylor of the Guardians.

Julien is rated as the Twins' sixth-best prospect by Baseball America, a remarkable rise for an 18th-round draft pick in 2018. He rose last season to Class AA Wichita, where he batted .300 with a remarkable .931 OPS, then he hit .400 in the Arizona Fall League.

No wonder the Twins put him on their 40-man roster in November — "It was a thrilling experience for me and my family, to get that call," he said — and many scouts believe he will make his MLB debut sometime in 2023.

He doesn't like contemplating that yet, either.

"For sure I'm trying to get there. It's the dream I've had my whole life," Julien said. "But I'm trying not to think about that. I have to focus on getting better, and let that take care of itself."

Etc.