A tight, well-pitched game on Tuesday was interrupted by another inning of defensive shenanigans by the Twins.

San Diego broke open a tie game in the seventh inning by scoring two runs on no hits but three Twins errors to pull away to a 6-1 win in the first game of a three-game series at Target Field.

North St. Paul's Louie Varland held San Diego to an RBI single by Matt Carpenter in the fourth, and the Twins responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single by Jose Miranda.

The game settled into a nice duel between Varland and the Padres' Michael Wacha. But the game unraveled in the seventh with Griffin Jax on the mound.

Ha-Seong Kim reached on a throwing error by Alex Kirilloff, but Jax didn't help things by not taking a direct route to first before trying to catch the throw. Kim scored as Austin Nola laid down a perfect squeeze bunt. Fernando Tatis stole second and advance to third on Christian Vázquez's throwing error. Vasquez then tried to throw behind Tatis at third but hit him in the back and rolled away, allowing Tatis to score as the announced crowd of 16,882 booed.

And when Manny Machado blasted a three-run home run into the second deck in left, many of them left.