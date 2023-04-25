One of the hottest pitchers with Class AAA St. Paul, Brock Stewart, was promoted to the majors by the Twins before Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees.

Stewart, 31, hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays. The righthander from Illinois had Tommy John surgery in 2021, but he was signed by the Twins as a minor league free agent last July. He has appeared in 46 career MLB games.

In seven games for the Saints this season, Stewart posted a 2.08 ERA and allowed two runs in 8 2/3 innings with two saves, two walks and 17 strikeouts.

The move comes after Bailey Ober was optioned back to St. Paul on Monday. Ober gave up one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the victory against Washington on Sunday.