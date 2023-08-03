ST. LOUIS – There were no alarms or grand proclamations when the trade deadline passed Tuesday without the Twins completing any trades.

Starting pitcher Pablo López, immersed in his pre-start routine, didn't even think about the deadline until right before the start of Tuesday's game.

"I asked, 'Did something go down?' " López said. "They're like no."

Twins players, at least publicly, didn't seem surprised by the lack of a trade. The front office dealt Jorge López for Dylan Floro in a swap of middle relievers, but that was the extent of their external transactions.

"They have confidence in us to put everything together and just be more consistent, I think, is the biggest thing," pitcher Joe Ryan said. "I think we can do that as a group. Maybe this will settle any disturbances anyone was having. I haven't really picked up on too much of that, but just if that's the case for anyone individually, I think that'll be helpful."

Considering the Twins will likely be without reliever Brock Stewart and first baseman Alex Kirilloff for an extended period — both players underwent medical resonance imaging exams this week — it was a mild surprise throughout the industry the Twins didn't make more deals.

"For my part, I expect nothing," Carlos Correa said. "I let it surprise me and I get really excited. If nothing happens, I was expecting nothing. If you start asking question, listening to names and nothing happens, there's kind of a disappointed feeling."

The trade deadline always presents at least some angst for players because of the uncertainty. There is nonstop coverage on MLB Network, which plays on the TVs inside the clubhouse, and it's hard to avoid trade rumors.

"I always feel like, being through it, this is the worst week of the year because you don't know where you're going to be," said Joey Gallo, who was traded at the deadline in the last two years. "It's always tough. Glad it's over and I'm still here. Hopefully, I can help this team win more."

Most Twins players were on the field to stretch before batting practice when the deadline passed Tuesday. It didn't take long for word to spread they were moving forward with their current group.

"We like the guys we have," Gallo said. "We haven't played maybe our best baseball, but we've got a good group of guys that so far has us in first place."

Injury updates

Royce Lewis, recovering from an oblique strain, will ramp up his baseball activities later this week, taking live swings against a high-velocity machine and running the bases, head trainer Nick Paparesta said.

If everything progresses as expected, Lewis could begin a minor league rehab assignment next week.

"I think by [Sunday], we'll have a plan in place," Paparesta said.

Chris Paddack had a routine checkup with Dr. Keith Meister, who performed his Tommy John surgery, and he's set to face hitters in two weeks for live batting practice sessions.

"Once we get him into live BPs," Papresta said, "we'll have a little bit determination of is it going to be this season, is it not going to be this season, what is the role going to be? Those types of things."

Reliever Jorge Alcala, sidelined since May with a strain in his forearm, could throw off a mound this weekend. Infielder Jose Miranda, out with a shoulder injury, has not begun baseball activities.

Etc.

• Byron Buxton was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with right hamstring tightness. He hit a double in his last at-bat Tuesday.

• The Twins announced Class AA shortstop Brooks Lee and Class A-Advanced pitcher Zebby Matthews as their minor league player and pitcher of the month for July. Lee hit .365 with five homers and 20 RBI in 20 games. The righthanded Matthews had a 3.22 ERA in 22⅓ innings with 23 strikeouts and one walk.