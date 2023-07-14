Pitcher Connor Prielipp, one of the Twins' top minor league prospects, will have elbow surgery on Monday.

The 6-2 lefthander had Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery on his pitching arm in May 2021. Monday's procedure will be on the ulnar collateral ligament.

Prielipp, 22, was a second-round pick (48th overall) from Alabama last year after playing for Tomah (Wis.) High School, and got a $1.8 million signing bonus. He has pitched only 6⅔ innings this season at Class A, with one game at Fort Myers and one game at Cedar Rapids.

MLB.com ranks Prielipp the Twins' No. 3 prospect behind infielder Brooks Lee and outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Saints back in action

Following a four-day break, the Class AAA Saints returned to action Friday night by opening a three-game series against Durham at CHS Field with Louie Varland on the mound. The Saints went into the break with a 52-34 overall record and a run differential of plus-101, both second-best in the International League, and their 9-3 record in the second half was good for first place in the West Division by a half-game.