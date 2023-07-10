Here's a look at the players taken by the Twins at the MLB draft. The list is being updated as more picks are made.

First round, fifth overall

Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick (N.C.) High School

An 18-year-old outfielder who hit .417 in 24 games his senior season, but was walked in 32 of his 95 plate appearances. He's 6-3 and 215 pounds and was the state's player of the year as a junior and senior. He's played for USA Baseball's national team programs.

Competitive balance round, 34th overall

Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian Academy (Kissimmee, Fla.)

At 6-5 and 210, the righthanded pitcher had a 0.52 ERA with 69 strikeouts and only five walks in 12 games his senior season. The 17-year-old was born in Philadelphia but raised in the Orlando area.

Second round, 49th overall

Luke Keaschall, 2B, Arizona State

Keaschall is a second baseman who hit .353 with 18 home runs in 55 games for the Sun Devils. He is from Watsonville, Calif., and played two seasons at the University of San Francisco before transferring.

Third round, 82nd overall

Brandon Winokur, OF, Edison (Calif.) High School

A right-handed batting outfielder, Winokur comes from a high-profile prep school program that has produced big leaguers in previous years. Winokur has attracted attention at summer showcase events and plans to attend UCLA if he doesn't sign with the Twins.

Fourth round, 114th overall

Tanner Hall, RHP, Southern Mississippi

Hall's two best assets are his change-up and his command, though neither has been quite as sharp in 2023 as they were a year ago when he was among the nation's best in several categories despite a fastball that has topped out at around 90 mph.