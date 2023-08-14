IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins

His fifth consecutive quality start is one of his best: two hits and no runs over six innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Home runs hit by the Phillies on Saturday and Sunday, after hitting 24 in their previous 11.

3 Consecutive series won by the Twins against National League teams (St. Louis, Arizona and Philadelphia).

14-14 The Twins' record when facing a lefthanded starter.