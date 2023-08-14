IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins
His fifth consecutive quality start is one of his best: two hits and no runs over six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Home runs hit by the Phillies on Saturday and Sunday, after hitting 24 in their previous 11.
3 Consecutive series won by the Twins against National League teams (St. Louis, Arizona and Philadelphia).
14-14 The Twins' record when facing a lefthanded starter.
Fairchild's late RBIs help Reds beat Pirates 6-5 to gain doubleheader split
Stuart Fairchild drove in the tying run in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run in the 10th, helping the the Cincinnati Reds to overcome a two-run deficit and gain a doubleheader split against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-5 victory on Sunday night.
Gophers
Lucky seventh season? Gophers' Autman-Bell already grateful
The Gophers lost Chris Autman-Bell to a knee injury three games into last season. But he's back for Year 7 of his college career.
Sports
Falcons cut 2022 starting linebacker Mykal Walker in surprise move
The Atlanta Falcons waived 2022 starting linebacker Mykal Walker in a surprise move Sunday.
Sports
Rookie Tanner Bibee wins 7th consecutive decision as Guardians beat Rays 9-2
Rookie Tanner Bibee won his seventh consecutive decision and the Cleveland Guardians beat the AL wild-card-leading Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Sports
Glover makes it 2 in a row by winning FedEx Cup opener in a playoff over Cantlay
Mostly from the stifling heat, maybe from the pressure, Lucas Glover needed to keep his hands from sweating and he learned a trick long ago from not wearing a glove.