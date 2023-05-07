The Twins went 2-4 on their road trip vs. the White Sox and Guardians, a win total that seems more impressive given how poorly the Twins swung the bats vs. their division rivals. Some of the numbers for the Twins offense over the road trip:
28 Twins hits over the six games, an average of 4.7 per game (.141 average).
7 Twins home runs over the six games, accounting for nine of their 18 runs.
3 Times during the road trip the Twins had no hits through five innings.
15 Hitless at-bats for Joey Gallo, although he did draw five walks.
2 Times the Twins loaded the bases with no one out and failed to score.
