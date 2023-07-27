Three-game series at Kauffman Stadium

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.15 ERA) vs. RHP Brady Singer (6-8, 5.55)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.76 ERA) vs. RHP Jordan Lyles (1-12, 6.19)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 4.62 ERA) vs. LHP Ryan Yarbrough (3-5, 4.70)

Twins update: They are 9-1 against the Royals this season and begin a six-game road trip to Missouri with three in KC and three in St. Louis. ... DH Byron Buxton came off the paternity list and OF Trevor Larnach went back to St. Paul. ... IF Jorge Polanco (left hamstring), who batted .333 in a seven-game rehab stint wth the Saints, will be activated for the road trip. ... Caleb Thielbar (oblique strain) will make one more rehab appearance for the Saints this weekend before joining the Twins in St. Louis.

Royals update: They are 29-75 after a 1-5 road trip to New York and Cleveland. ... Royals catchers have hit 20 home runs this season — second most in the majors behind Atlanta (26). Salvador Perez has hit 17. ... LHP Daniel Lynch (left shoulder strain), who was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 19, did not finish a bullpen session on Tuesday and underwent further evaluation on Wednesday. ... The Royals are 12-36 since June 1.