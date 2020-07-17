The Twins are playing an intrasquad game at Target Field this afternoon. We have the link so you can watch the game live.

Click here for the livestream from twinsbaseball.com.

Homer Bailey and Jhoulys Chacin are the starting pitcher; Cory Provus and Dan Gladden are doing the play-by-play and commentary.

Here's some recent Star Tribune Twins' coverage for while you're getting used to watching baseball in an empty stadium