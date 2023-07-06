Donovan Solano jokes about what it would feel like to be a home run hitter when he watches some of the top sluggers in the league, but he's showing more power at 35 years old than he did in his younger days.

Solano entered Wednesday batting .277 with four homers, 15 doubles and 20 RBI in 74 games. That's already tied for the second-most homers he's recorded in a season, three shy from his 2021 career high, and he is two doubles from a career high.

"I can use this for my kids," Solano said, "like, 'hey, no matter what age you are, no matter what you are doing in the big leagues to be successful, you continue to improve yourself. You continue to find what is next to get to another level,' something like that."

Solano, who didn't hit his first home run of the season until June 11, credits his spring training work with the Twins' hitting coaches for his increase in power. Hitting coach David Popkins and his staff emphasized more rotation with his hips and more focus on the way he loads his swing without asking him to change his approach that has always led to a high batting average.

"I don't want to be a home run hitter, but an in-the-zone hitter with more consistently hard balls," said Solano, who has a .291 batting average and .414 on-base percentage since May 31. "It's going to come out by itself with even more doubles, more extra-base hits. I think it's a blessing from God, particularly at the end of my career, bringing me here and getting to improve everything, my numbers, my power and everything."

The Twins signed Solano to a one-year, $2 million contract after the start of spring training because he has hit well against lefthanded pitching throughout his career and he provided backup infield depth. Even in a crowded infield, they thought his bat was beneficial in at least a part-time role.

He turned into the team's most consistent hitter.

"He's a guy who can set the tone in a game," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Get you going, get on base, hit balls hard and do all the things we want to see our guys doing."

Solano, who has racked up more than 300 at-bats in a season just once since 2014, says he isn't paying attention to his own stats — a .291 batting average and a .414 on-base percentage since May 31 — though he knows he's hitting more homers.

"I will continue to work hard for what I'm doing right now," he said. "I'll see at the end of the season how my numbers have changed."

Gordon loses crutches

Nick Gordon was fired up celebrating back-to-back homers from Solano and Byron Buxton during Tuesday's win against the Royals, but that's not the only reason he's happy these days.

Gordon is no longer walking with crutches and he's no longer wearing a boot on his right foot after he fractured his right shin from a foul ball on May 17.

"The bone is in a stable place," said Gordon, who stopped using crutches about five days ago. "For the most part, it's pretty much healed."

Gordon doesn't have a timeline to begin baseball activities. He plans to begin running soon and he's remained active in the weight room.

"I don't ever really let [an injury] dictate how I shape the future," Gordon said. "I'm just excited about getting back. I miss everybody. I miss the guys. I miss playing."

Etc.

• Cole Sands was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and he's expected to continue in his multi-inning relief role. Josh Winder was optioned to Class AAA to make room on the 26-man roster.