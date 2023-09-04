THREE-GAME SERIES AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 5:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (9-7, 3.72 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (7-11, 4.45)

Tuesday, 5:10 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (7-6, 2.92) vs. RHP Tanner Bibee (10-3, 3.03)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.20) vs. RHP Gavin Williams (1-5, 3.46)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (71-66) have a five-game lead over the second-place Guardians in the AL Central as they meet for their final series of the season. The teams met at Target Field last week, with the Guardians winning two of three. The Guardians lead the season series 6-4, meaning that if the Twins don't sweep this series, they will need to finish a game ahead of Cleveland to win the division, as the Guardians would otherwise have the tiebreaker. … Gray, who leads the AL in ERA, pitched seven shutout innings against Cleveland on Wednesday. López gave up three runs in six innings and took the loss in Cleveland's 4-2 victory on Tuesday. … The Twins are 24-21 vs. AL Central teams and are 31-37 in road games this season. … After this series, the Twins have an off day Thursday and begin a six-game homestand on Friday.

GUARDIANS UPDATE

The Guardians (66-71) had a season-high four-game winning streak come to an end with a 6-2 home loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Guardians beat the Rays 3-2 on Friday and 7-6 in 11 innings Saturday. … Giolito will make his first start for the Guardians after being claimed off waivers from the Angels. Giolito was 1-5 in six starts for the Angels after going 6-6 with the White Sox. While with the White Sox this season, he was 0-1 in three starts vs. the Twins, but with a 1.00 ERA (two earned runs in 18 innings). … The Guardians also claimed LHP Matt Moore and RHP Reynaldo López from the Angels as well. … 1B Josh Naylor (right oblique strain) went 1-for-4 on Sunday in his return to the roster after being sidelined since Aug. 1. He is hitting .305 with 15 HR and 80 RBI. … RHP Emmanuel Clase leads the majors with 37 saves.