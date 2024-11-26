Morris: Minnesota, to us, is the full sum of its parts

The next morning, as I raced around picturesque Detroit Lakes, two observations stood out. The first was a boy around 10 whom I spotted near the halfway mark. I don’t care how old I get; I don’t enjoy being beat by a child. After I caught up to the boy, he and I became instant race-support partners when he informed me he needed to vomit. I encouraged him to move to the side of the road so as not to spew on others. He slowed but never stopped. After he regained his composure, we finished the race together, strategically picking off people along the route. He finished a step ahead of me. I’ll be aiming for him next year.