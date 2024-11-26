Morris: Minnesota, to us, is the full sum of its parts

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Minnesota, to us, is the full sum of its parts
In our opinion coverage, we take seriously that notion of statewide breadth and depth, and you’ll see it in our continued evolution.
•••
Dick Beardsley, the legendary Minnesota marathon runner, had knee surgery in early September, the day before I left Minneapolis for Detroit Lakes to run a popular 10K race that bears his name.
That’s how I met Amy Stearns, a relentless Detroit Lakes booster, Beardsley race organizer and someone gifted at persuading people to do slightly uncomfortable stuff without planning.
Five minutes after I showed up at the pre-race pasta feed in Washington Ballpark Field — where nearly 200 runners had paid $10 to carbo-load and hear Beardsley sing and play his guitar — Stearns, whom I had never met in person, told me I would be filling in for the famous no-show.
“Speak a few words. Talk about the rebranding of the Minnesota Star Tribune. Tell them why you drove 200 miles to run six miles,” she said.
Beardsley was the primary reason I made the drive. I was just as disappointed as the rest of the crowd. But Stearns’ assignment was quite easy, especially after she informed me that she’s a fan of the Strib.
Besides, I know my tribe. Runners run when no one chases. We embrace pain. We celebrate when fatigue renders a beautiful face unrecognizable. The mere act of running is the currency that unites. That was my premise to a crowd of unfamiliar people, who returned the group hug.
The next morning, as I raced around picturesque Detroit Lakes, two observations stood out. The first was a boy around 10 whom I spotted near the halfway mark. I don’t care how old I get; I don’t enjoy being beat by a child. After I caught up to the boy, he and I became instant race-support partners when he informed me he needed to vomit. I encouraged him to move to the side of the road so as not to spew on others. He slowed but never stopped. After he regained his composure, we finished the race together, strategically picking off people along the route. He finished a step ahead of me. I’ll be aiming for him next year.
The other observation was the lack of political yard signage along the route. Even though we were in the thick of a contentious political season, no lawn that I noticed was used as a showcase to support or demonize. In fact, during my visit, people were more interested in talking about the Detroit Lakes trolls that have garnered some national and international attention.
President-elect Donald Trump overwhelmingly carried Becker County, of which Detroit Lakes sits as the county seat. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar easily retained her seat, even though her Republican challenger Royce White trounced her in Becker County. As for the single statewide ballot question, the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund renewal won more than 70% of the votes cast in Becker County.
Why does that matter?
On this beautiful September weekend, a Minnesota community was open, welcoming, vibrant and fun for visitors and residents alike. Political differences didn’t serve as a moat or electric fence as they sometimes seem to do.
In an email Stearns sent me in August after reading in my inaugural Strib column that I had registered for the Beardsley race, she wrote:
“In Detroit Lakes, we firmly believe in casting a wide net and rising above any political divides. We understand that we all have chosen to live in this gorgeous lake area and that we need to pull together to make our small town the BEST place to live.
“Yes, of course, our neighbors don’t always vote the way [we do], but we also know that they love a cold beverage, great conversation, delicious food, and a sunset pontoon cruise. These things are universal.”
Stearns and her husband have offered me a standing invitation back to their place for dinner, disproving the maxim that Minnesota Nice stops at the entrance to one’s home.
The important state and local conversations that Stearns references are the same ones we at the Minnesota Star Tribune are committed to embracing. In the coming year, we on the opinion staff intend to keep a much closer eye on state government. We will consistently examine and reflect on how the actions of elected officials affect us all. We’ll also remain vigilantly mindful of overarching issues that bind us as one state — as opposed to a collection of red, blue or purple counties.
We‘ll continue to expand our Strib Voices roster, composed of recognized and emerging important voices from around Minnesota. This will allow us to continue to position ourselves as the state’s water cooler, regardless of the part of Minnesota you call home.
We are also continuing to grow and calibrate our Editorial Board to focus more tightly on the Minnesota ecosystem. Our primary aim is to provide actionable commentary based on Star Tribune investigations and familiarity with the institutions and agencies that guide policy.
In the coming year, we pledge to relentlessly use our commentary to continue to earn and retain your trust. In a season of thankfulness, we’re grateful we have a place in your home.
In our opinion coverage, we take seriously that notion of statewide breadth and depth, and you’ll see it in our continued evolution.