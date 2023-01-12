DETROIT – Whether the Timberwolves end up in the playoffs or not, they're going to look back on the two matchups they played against Detroit and wonder, "How did this happen?"

For the second time in 12 days, the Wolves lost to the struggling, rebuilding Pistons 135-118 in a game that followed a similar pattern to their first loss on Dec. 31.

The Wolves got a double-digit lead early but couldn't hold on to it and had a disastrous third quarter.

After leading the Wolves 65-64 at halftime, Detroit outscored the Wolves 36-23 in the third and carried a 101-87 lead into the fourth. The Pistons continued to blow the doors off the Wolves then too. Detroit shot 60% for the night and 53% from three-point range. The Wolves had no answer defensively against a team that was playing on the second night of a back to back and had the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Anthony Edwards played through left hip soreness and was even declared out at halftime before re-entering in the second half to score 20 points to lead the Wolves, who were without Kyle Anderson (illness). D'Angelo Russell had 19 and Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey had 31 for the Pistons while Bojan Bogdanovic had 27.