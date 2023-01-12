WOLVES GAME RECAP
Impact player
Saddiq Bey, Detroit
The Wovles struggled mightily defensively and Bey took full advantage with 31 points. The Wolves had no answer for him or anyone on the Pistons.
By the numbers
19 Turnovers for the Wolves.
49% Wolves' three-point shooting, their highest in a loss.
23 Detroit's biggest lead.
