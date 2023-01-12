WOLVES GAME RECAP

Impact player

Saddiq Bey, Detroit

The Wovles struggled mightily defensively and Bey took full advantage with 31 points. The Wolves had no answer for him or anyone on the Pistons.

By the numbers

19 Turnovers for the Wolves.

49% Wolves' three-point shooting, their highest in a loss.

23 Detroit's biggest lead.