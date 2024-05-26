Texas Rangers (24-29, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-23, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0); Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will attempt to break an eight-game road skid when they visit the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 28-23 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. Twins pitchers have a collective 4.12 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Texas has a 12-16 record in road games and a 24-29 record overall. The Rangers are 20-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 12 doubles and four home runs for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 5-for-22 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .258 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-35 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .190 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.