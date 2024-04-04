Timberwolves veteran point guard Mike Conley didn't play in Wednesday night's 133-85 thumping of Toronto so he could rest, if for just a night, his 36-year-old body for the playoffs.

Wolves coach Chris Finch was hopeful it would benefit both Conley and youthful Anthony Edwards' short three-point shooting slump.

Edwards went 0-for-5 on threes at Denver on Friday, 0-5 against Chicago on Sunday and 0-6 against Houston on Tuesday. He hadn't made a three since last week's home game against Detroit, when he went 1-for-4.

That all changed Wednesday at Target Center with a joyous bounce-back 28-point night that ended his 0-fer streak with a made three just 4:24 into the game.

Edwards finished 5-for-12 on threes and 10-for-23 shooting overall.

The Wolves won for the sixth time in seven games and ninth in 10 while they battle Denver and Oklahoma City for the Western Conference's No. 1 overall playoff seed.

Edwards had attributed too many shots that hit the front rim to tired legs the previous three games.

Finch praised Edwards' willingness to get to the free-throw line, defend and do other things when his shot isn't falling.

"I know he's frustrated, but we're not overall concerned," Finch said before Wednesday's game. "He's going to snap out of it, and tonight would be a good night to do so."

On Wednesday, Edwards did.

He also had six assists and three rebounds by the time Finch brought the starters to the bench for almost all of the fourth quarter. In turn, he sent out Luka Garza, Leonard Miller, Josh Minott, Daishen Nix and Wendell Moore Jr.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 133, Toronto 85

Garza was instant offense, scoring 16 points in nine minutes, much to the crowd's delight.

The Wolves led by as many as 48 points near game's end and never trailed by more than five points early on.

Both teams played on the second night of back-to-back games, with Toronto flying late Tuesday night to Minnesota after a 128-111 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves beat Houston 113-106 on Tuesday at Target Center.

The Raptors played Wednesday without injured Gary Trent Jr., son of the former Wolves forward; RJ Barrett; Kelly Olynyk and six others because of injury or rest. The Wolves continue to play without Karl-Anthony Towns, who is recovering from knee surgery.

So in need of help, the Raptors signed big man Malik Williams to a 10-day contract from the NBA G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce. They signed him to a 10-day contract and started him at center, losing the game-starting jump ball to Wolves 7-2 center Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves went without Conley, who was given the night off for load management rest with just six regular-season games now remaining after Wednesday's game. Conley played nearly 30 minutes Tuesday night.

"He's a little banged up from the other day, tweaked his ankle," Finch said before the game. "We had an opportunity right now to give him a little bit of a breather."

So Finch started Nickeil Alexander-Walker at point guard instead and brought Jordan McLaughlin and Monte Morris off the bench.

Conley's presence is missed when he's not there. At least Finch misses it.

"It's the scoring right now and the shot making, the clutch shot making," Finch said. "Just the ability to calm everything down are the things you're going to miss when Mike's not out there. We've played without him before, but he hadn't been such a key scorer for us when he was out before. That's something again, it's a perfect time for Ant to get back to his usual self."

Note: In conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities, Towns is launching a campaign called "32 Wellness." The program is aimed to support and fundraiser for youth mental health.

Towns is calling on fans to donate $32 or more to the Boys and Girls Club Twin Cities to help raise money for mental health care across their locations for services such as group therapy with licensed professionals and education on fitness and nutrition.