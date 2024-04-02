



This year the Timberwolves are guaranteed to finish no worse than fourth in the Western Conference and clinched a home series in the first round with their win over Toronto on Wednesday. But there is now a larger goal in front of them: winning the West. That is currently a three-team race between the Wolves, Denver and Oklahoma City.

The Wolves are going to the playoffs for the third-consecutive season, but for the first time in that span they will not have to emerge from the play-in tournament to reach the actual playoffs. Last season the Wolves lost their first play-in game to the Lakers, then defeated Oklahoma City to secure the No. 8 seed before losing to top-seeded Denver in the first round.

With the advent of the play-in tournament, 11 teams in the Western Conference are still alive to reach the playoffs. The top six get automatic entry. Teams 7-10 enter the play-in tournament with two teams emerging as the No. 7 and No. 8 seed.

The regular season ends April 14. The play-in tournament runs from April 16-19, and the Wolves would have their first playoff game either April 20 or April 21.

The play-in works this way: The seventh and eighth place teams in each conference play one game, with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The ninth and tenth place teams in each conference play one game, with the loser eliminated and the winner playing one game against the loser of the other play-in game for the No. 8 seed.

Here's where things stand and how seeding might shake out for the Wolves:

Western Conference standings

The race for No. 1

Wolves: 53-24

Denver: 53-24

Oklahoma City: 52-25 (1 game back)

Rest of the pack

L.A. Clippers: 49-28 (4 games back)

Dallas: 47-30 (6 games back)

Phoenix: 46-31 (7 games back)

Current play-in teams

New Orleans: 45-32 (8 games back)

Sacramento: 44-33 (9 games back)

L.A. Lakers: 44-33 (9 games back)

Golden State: 42-35 (11 games back)

Still in the hunt

Houston: 38-39 (15 games back)

Full NBA standings

Playoff scenarios

If the Wolves finish either first or second in the Western Conference, they will face one of the two teams that win the play-in tournament. If they finish third, they will face the No. 6 overall seed. The Wolves have one major advantage in that they currently hold the tiebreakers over Denver and Oklahoma City if the teams tie in the standings. Wolves beat writer Chris Hine explained the situation on X:

The Wolves, Nuggets and Thunder all have five games remaining, with the Wolves and Nuggets playing a monster game at Denver on Wednesday. The Nuggets still have to play San Antonio, Memphis and Utah, three of the worst teams in the conference.

According to Tankathon.com the Wolves have the 15th-hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NBA while Oklahoma City is at No. 20 and Denver is No. 27.

Recent results

FRIDAY

Phoenix 97, Wolves 87

Indiana 126, Oklahoma City 112

THURSDAY

Clippers 102, Denver 100

WEDNESDAY

Wolves 133, Toronto 85

Boston 135, Oklahoma City 100

Remaining Schedule

WOLVES

Sunday: at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Tuesday: vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sun., April 14: vs. Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

DENVER

Saturday: vs. Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Tuesday: at Utah, 8 p.m.

Wednesday: vs Wolves, 9 p.m.

Friday: at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sun., April 14: at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY

Sunday: at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Tueday: vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Friday: vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sun., April 14: vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Check back here as we continue to update the Western Conference race ahead of the Wolves' return to the playoffs.