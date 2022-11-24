Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Jaden McDaniels, Wolves

McDaniels set the tone defensively for the Wolves by limiting Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton to only 10 points. McDaniels also scored 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

By the numbers

4 Second-chance points for Indiana.

68 Shooting percentage for the Wolves' starting lineup.

74 Wolves points in the paint, nearly doubling Indiana's 38.