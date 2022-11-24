IMPACT PLAYER

Jaden McDaniels, Wolves

McDaniels set the tone defensively for the Wolves by limiting Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton to only 10 points. McDaniels also scored 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

By the numbers

4 Second-chance points for Indiana.

68 Shooting percentage for the Wolves' starting lineup.

74 Wolves points in the paint, nearly doubling Indiana's 38.