Western Conference first round, Game 2: Timberwolves at Denver
9 p.m. • Ball Arena • BSN, TNT, 830-AM
Denver won the opener 109-80 on Sunday by limiting the Wolves to 37% shooting. Teams that win Game 1 of NBA playoff series end up winning the series 77.8% of the time (660-188). Only four times has a No. 8 seed upset a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs.
Celtics beat Hawks 119-106 for 2-0 series lead
Jayson Tatum had 29 points and an emphatic dunk to end a clinching late run and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-106 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Sports
White Sox have combined no-hitter through 7 vs. Phillies
White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Kendall Graveman have a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Sports
Walls hits two HRs, Bradley dazzles, Rays beat Reds 10-0
Taylor Walls homered twice and drove in four runs and rookie right-hander Taj Bradley dazzled in his second start as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-0 on Tuesday night.
Wild
Dumba on Game 2 boos he'll receive in Dallas: 'Love it'
After delivering a hard hit to Dallas' Joe Pavelski in Game 1, Wild defenseman Matt Dumba embraced the crowd's reaction and stood up to physical play by the Stars.
Twins
Buxton, Correa applaud Twins' contract extension for starter López
Twins stars Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa said the impending four-year deal for righthander Pablo López displays the club's willingness to keep its best players.