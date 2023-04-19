Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Western Conference first round, Game 2: Timberwolves at Denver

9 p.m. • Ball Arena • BSN, TNT, 830-AM

Denver won the opener 109-80 on Sunday by limiting the Wolves to 37% shooting. Teams that win Game 1 of NBA playoff series end up winning the series 77.8% of the time (660-188). Only four times has a No. 8 seed upset a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs.