Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Timberwolves-Nuggets first-round NBA playoff series was the final one to tip off this weekend. The scheduled start time was 9:30 p.m. Central on Sunday night, but because the previous playoff game ran long, it didn't begin until 9:51.

Late starts are nothing new in the postseason, but at least one prominent NBA figure voiced his disdain for just how late the games were starting, saying the league needed to better consider fans.

"I'm excited for the game, but I just don't think it's fair to have them playing that late," TNT analyst Charles Barkley said.

At the start of TNT's tripleheader Sunday — the first game of the day, Lakers-Grizzlies, was broadcast over the air on ABC — studio host Ernie Johnson was running over the schedule, with the Heat-Bucks game to follow at 4:30 p.m. Central, followed by Clippers-Suns at 7 p.m. and finally the Wolves-Nuggets game, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time in Denver, 9:30 p.m. Central in the Twin Cities and 10:30 p.m. on the East Coast.

At the end of reading the schedule, Johnson noted Barkley had "this befuddled look on this face."

"I have a problem with that game starting at 10:30, I do have a problem with that," the Hall of Fame forward responded.

Johnson pointed out the game wasn't starting at 10:30 in Denver, but Barkley said: "That's not the point. Listen man, we had the whole day to ourselves. We should have played 1 o'clock, 3 o'clock. To have that last game at 10:30 Eastern, that's just wrong. I don't care what anybody says."

The league allots 2½ hours for games, so Barkley's revised schedule should have been 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Eastern, or 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Saturday, the playoff schedule began at 1 p.m. Eastern (Nets-76ers) and was followed by games at 3:30 (Hawks-Celtics), 6 (Knicks-Cavaliers) and 8:30 (Warriors-Kings).

However, that schedule featured three Eastern Conference games and one Western Conference game at the end. Sunday's slate flipped that around, and the first game of the day, Lakers-Grizzlies in Memphis, started at 3 p.m. Eastern — or noon in Los Angeles.

Barkley has, of course, never been one to be shy to share his opinions, either on TNT's studio show or elsewhere. "They should not be starting that game at 8:30 Denver time," he said.

Late starts in the playoffs are hardly a new phenomenon. For example, when the Wolves and Nuggets met in the first round in 2004 — the roles were reversed, with the Wolves the No. 1 seed in the West and the Nuggets the No. 8 seed — the first three games were scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central time, with the first two at Target Center and Game 3 in Denver. Game 4 of that series tipped off at 9:30 p.m. Central, or 8:30 p.m. Mountain in Denver. Three of those four games were televised nationally on TNT.

Last year, the Wolves played the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, a series matching up two teams from the Central Time Zone. The game times for the first three games of that series were 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Memphis and 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis. But Game 4 began at 9 p.m. on a Saturday night at Target Center — the final game of an NBA playoff quadrupleheader that day.

Fellow Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, clearly content to needle Barkley, asked him if he wanted "some cheese with that whine" before telling him he should go to bed if it was too late for him.

Barkley, though, was persistent. "It's just wrong," he said. "We've got to have some respect for the fans at some point. It ain't fair for the people in Denver to be playing at 8:30 at night and they got to go to school tomorrow, so stop it. … We want kids to watch the game, don't we?"