Impact player

Nikola Jokic, Denver

He had a triple-double by halftime. He finished with 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds, his 19th triple-double of the season.

By the numbers

26-4 Denver's record at home this season, the best in the NBA.

74 Denver's points in the paint.

74-15 The margin by which the Nuggets' starting front line of Jokic, Michael Porter, Jr. and Aaron Gordon out-scored Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.