Impact player
Nikola Jokic, Denver
He had a triple-double by halftime. He finished with 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds, his 19th triple-double of the season.
By the numbers
26-4 Denver's record at home this season, the best in the NBA.
74 Denver's points in the paint.
74-15 The margin by which the Nuggets' starting front line of Jokic, Michael Porter, Jr. and Aaron Gordon out-scored Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Porzingis makes eight 3s as Wizards beat Hornets, end skid
Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and matched a career high with eight 3-pointers, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-104 on Wednesday night to stop a three-game skid.
Sports
Allen, Mobley power Cavaliers to 113-85 win over Pistons
Jarrett Allen scored 20 points, Evan Mobley added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight game, 113-85 over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night despite resting their starting backcourt.
Sports
McMahon, Mikesell propel No. 13 Buckeye women past Gophers
Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Gophers women run into model of efficiency, lose by 30 at Ohio State
The Buckeyes shot 54.7% overall from the field and made eight of 10 three-pointers and looked unstoppable on the way to a 93-63 victory.
Sports
Vandy stuns No. 6 Tennessee on Lawrence's buzzer-beating 3
Tyrin Lawrence knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer as the Vanderbilt Commodores snapped an 11-game skid against its in-state rival by upsetting sixth-ranked Tennessee 66-65 Wednesday night.