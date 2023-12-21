PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid has played in all but three games this season for the 76ers, and the Timberwolves benefited from the first of those absences. Embiid missed the teams' previous matchup on Nov. 22 and that led to an easy Wolves win.

But the Wolves had no such schedule luck Wednesday in Philadelphia, where the reigning MVP was playing like it — and maybe getting that kind of whistle, the Wolves might say.

Philadelphia pulled away from the Wolves in the fourth quarter for a 127-113 win on a frustrating night for the Wolves.

Embiid finished with 51 points and exited to a standing ovation (17-for-18 at the free-throw line) while Tyrese Maxey had 13 of his 35 points in a fourth quarter that Philadelphia won 37-26 to put the game away. The normally strong defense failed the Wolves in the fourth, even as Embiid sat to open the quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds while Anthony Edwards had 27 points for the Wolves. Rudy Gobert, who was in foul trouble most of the night, had eight points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes. His absence on defense was noticeable for the Wolves, especially in the second half. Despite their griping with the officials — Wolves coach Chris Finch at one point told an official "Stop protecting him," referring to Embiid — the referees called more fouls on Philadelphia than Minnesota (25-22).

The Wolves knew coming into the night that the officiating crew for Wednesday's game had a high rate of calling fouls, so they knew to expect a tightly whistled contest. That played out in the first quarter when Gobert, Towns and Naz Reid each picked up two fouls.

That meant Philadelphia went to the free-throw line 10 times in the first quarter, with Embiid getting eight of those. As a result, the 76ers led 28-24 after one despite both teams shooting under 40% for the quarter.

With Embiid on the bench to start the second quarter, Philadelphia extended its lead to 40-30 before the Wolves clawed back with an 11-2 run. McDaniels prompted a 76ers timeout with an impressive take on Embiid for a layup on his way to 19 first-half points.

But Philadelphia got its offense together in the second quarter, with Maxey playing well off Embiid for 20 first-half points to go with Embiid's 20. The 76ers shot 59% in the second quarter.

The Wolves shot 71% and kept pace with Philadelphia to trail 64-60 at the half.

The Wolves rank second this season in third-quarter net rating. The team in first? Philadelphia. Something had to give in the third on Tuesday, and the Wolves threw the first punch with an 11-2 start.

But Embiid proved unstoppable for the Wolves, whether he was or wasn't getting calls. He scored 19 of Philadelphia's 26 points in the third, and the 76ers led 90-87 after three.

Embiid sat to open the fourth, but the Wolves could not take advantage of the minutes he rested. Maxey had 10 of his points in the first six minutes as the 76ers extended their lead to 104-96 before Embiid re-entered.