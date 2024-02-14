PORTLAND — A night after playing one of their best games of the season against one of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves found themselves in a close one against one of the worst on Tuesday.

Early in the fourth, the Wolves lost what was once a double-digit lead. But thanks to one of the most impressive offensive outbursts during Nickeil Alexander-Walker's time in Minnesota, the Wolves turned a close game into a 121-109 victory.

Alexander-Walker hit four consecutive three-pointers in the fourth quarter, a moment the Wolves needed it most. He finished with 18 points, while Anthony Edwards, who sat during Alexander-Walker's hot streak, did the rest. Edwards came in questionable because of right knee soreness, but he played, and did the Wolves need him. He had 41 points on a night when offense was hard to come by for those not named Edwards or Alexander-Walker. They finished a combined 22-for-34. The rest of the team was 17-for-50 (34%). DeAndre Ayton had 22 for Portland while Anfernee Simons had 20.

The Wolves needed a little wake-up call after starting the night down 7-0 with three turnovers on their first three possessions to open the game. But Edwards, who was questionable coming into the night because of a sore right knee, didn't waste much time getting going.

Edwards hit his first three threes of the game a night after going 1-for-11 in the win against the Clippers. His early burst of brilliance on offense helped the Wolves overcome that slow start ― and three first-quarter fouls on Karl-Anthony Towns (13 points) — to put the Wolves ahead 37-25 after one. Edwards had 18 in the quarter on 6-for-8 shooting.

With Edwards needing to rest and Towns sitting the entire second quarter with those three fouls, the Wolves' offense struggled to score, and the Trail Blazers were able to cut into their lead. Portland would get as close as four, 55-51, on a three from Simons before Edwards had another burst of offense to close the half and put the Wolves ahead 59-51. He had 23 in the first half and was 8-for-11. The rest of the team was 12-for-33. They were just 8-for-24 in the second quarter.

BOXSCORE: Timberwolves 121, Portland 109

The third featured a few different ebbs and flows, with Portland cutting the lead to two before the Wolves pushed it back to 10, 72-62. But that only preceded an 11-1 Blazers run that tied the game at 73.

The Wolves' defense lagged in the third, allowing Portland to get open beyond the three-point line. The Blazers hit 5-for-8 from deep on their way to winning the third 32-25, and the Wolves led just 84-83 entering the fourth, despite 32 from Edwards until that point.

But Alexander-Walker helped turn the game into a route. His four threes came during an 18-4 Wolves run that turned a two-point deficit into a 12-point lead. Edwards checked back in shortly thereafter, and put the finishing touches on the night with another nine in the fourth quarter.