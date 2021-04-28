The Minnesota Supreme Court has overturned PolyMet's permit to mine in Minnesota, sending the permit back to state regulators for further review.

It is a fresh blow for what would be the state's first copper mine, a $1 billion open-pit mine project now stalled with several permits stayed or under review.

Environmental groups said the ruling was a major victory.

"Today, the Supreme Court hit the reset button on PolyMet," the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy said in a statement. "Now it's up to Governor Walz and his agencies to make better decisions and protect Minnesotans and the water they depend on."

The state's highest court ruled Wednesday that the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) must hold a trial-like contested-case hearing on the "effectiveness" of the company's plan to line the tailings dam with bentonite clay.

It also said the DNR erred "by issuing the permit without an appropriate fixed term." That means it didn't set an appropriate end point on the permit, a point by which the site is supposed to be cleaned up and returned to nature.

The Supreme Court decision, written by Justice Natalie E. Hudson, was mixed, however. It disagreed with the lower court on several points. For example, it confirmed that the DNR has the discretion to deny petitions for contested case hearings and appropriately did so — except on the matter of the bentonite clay lining.

At issue are the permit to mine and dam safety permits that the DNR issued in 2018 to the Minnesota subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. The parent mining company is registered in British Columbia and majority-owned by Glencore in Switzerland, but it is run out of St. Paul. The mine and processing facility would be in Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes.

Jennifer Bjorhus • 612-673-4683