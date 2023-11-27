Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson and the court's newest justice, Karl Procaccini, took their ceremonial oaths of office Monday before more than 400 people, including local and state politicians, judges and community members, at the Minnesota History Center.

Both were historic appointments made in August by Gov. Tim Walz. Hudson is the first person of color and the third woman to lead the the state's highest court and head the state judiciary. Procaccini, who converted to Islam when he married, is the first Muslim on the state's high court.

"This is a moment for all of us," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

Monday's investiture ceremony is a traditional ritual for new members of the court, rather than a transfer of power. Hudson and Procaccini were officially sworn into office in October, when Chief Justice Lori Gildea stepped down. Both have already been hearing cases, and both will be required to stand for statewide election in 2024.

Hudson, 66, was appointed by former Gov. Jesse Ventura — who attended Monday's event — to the state Court of Appeals in 2002 and served there for 13 years. Gov. Mark Dayton named her to the high court in 2015 to succeed Justice Alan Page, the state's first Black justice.

Hudson previously worked in the criminal appellate division of the state Attorney General's Office, as assistant dean at the Hamline University School of Law, and as St. Paul city attorney. She also worked for Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services.

She said Monday that she was honored by the appointment, which she called a testament to Minnesota's progress in equality. She said she will continue Gildea's legacy as a fierce advocate for the judiciary, keeping the state courts free of partisan influence.

Procaccini, 40, was the general counsel for the governor's office before leaving that position in June to teach at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. He clerked for two judges and was a partner at the Greene Espel law firm in Minneapolis.

Walz said Procaccini showed grace under pressure as his administration issued executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest that broke out following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.

Said Procaccini: "This appointment is truly the honor of a lifetime."