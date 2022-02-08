Student activists are set to walk out of classes Tuesday at several Minneapolis and St. Paul schools, joining protests calling for justice in the death of Amir Locke by a Minneapolis police officer.

Twin Cities advocacy group MN Teen Activists organized the walkout and called for others across the state to join in, according to the group's social media pages. Leaders are planning a noon rally at St. Paul Central High School and a march to the governor's residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

The list of schools with students participating in the walkout include Central High and Capitol Hill Magnet School in St. Paul; and Southwest, Roosevelt and Washburn high schools in Minneapolis.

In addition to calling for justice and police accountability, the students also want no-knock warrants banned.

A representative from MN Teen Activists was unable to respond Monday evening.

Locke, 22, died after Minneapolis police executed a no-knock warrant in an apartment where he was sleeping on Feb. 2. According to body camera footage, Locke was sleeping under a blanket on a couch just before 7 a.m. when a SWAT team burst in yelling, "Search warrant!" An officer kicked the couch, and Locke stirred, holding a firearm in his right hand. He was shot by Minneapolis officer Mark Hanneman.