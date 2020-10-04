State Sen. John Jasinski was cited Saturday for driving while impaired, according to court records.

Public information available on the Minnesota courts website showed that Jasinski, 54, was cited with one count each of driving while impaired with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of 0.08 percent, and fourth-degree driving while impaired. Both counts are misdemeanors.

Jasinski, R-Faribault, did not immediately return messages left for him late Saturday. It was unclear whether he was in custody.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jasinski is assistant majority leader and once served as mayor of Faribault. He is up for re-election in November.

He is a Navy veteran and Mankato State graduate who works as a real estate broker.