Minnesota state Sen. Jerry Relph, R-St. Cloud, has died of complications related to COVID-19, multiple sources told the Star Tribune Friday night.

Relph, 76, is the first Minnesota lawmaker to die of the virus.

He was among a number of Republican legislators who contracted COVID-19 after being in contact with colleagues in mid-November. At the time, Rachel Aplikowski, the Senate GOP spokeswoman, said Relph tested positive after having had close contact with someone in the chamber who had the virus. Relph started quarantining on Nov. 10 and did not attend that week's special session.

Relph was also excused from a special session earlier this week.

Aplikowski did not confirm his death but said that Relph's family has "asked for privacy at this time."

First elected in 2016, Relph recently lost in a close race for re-election against DFLer Aric Putnam. Before serving in the Senate, Relph had a career as a small-business owner, attorney and previously worked for 3M. Relph served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam.

Relph served as the vice chair of the Senate Family Care and Aging Committee in St. Paul.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Senate in November included Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, and Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester.

Three House Republicans and several staff members have reported COVID-19 cases since March, according to leaders. At least three DFL legislators have also tested positive since then, though some lawmakers may not have disclosed if they've tested positive.

At the time, Senate DFL Minority Leader Susan Kent asked for Gazelka's resignation for lack of transparency over leaderships' handing of the outbreak.

On Friday night, Kent released a statement saying, "My deepest condolences to Jerry's family and loved ones. He was a dedicated public servant and a truly kind man."

