Minnesota is reporting 57 more deaths due to COVID-19 and more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases, the state Health Department announced Saturday.

The latest numbers pushed the seven-day rolling average for new cases down to less than 2,800, which is the lowest reading since early November, according to the Star Tribune's coronavirus tracker.

While daily counts for new cases have dropped significantly since November's peak, they remain substantially above the "high-risk" threshold, health officials say.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 34 of the newly announced deaths, and 3,104 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 394,635 positive cases, 20,468 hospitalizations and 4,780 deaths.

The state's one-day count of 2,772 new cases came on a volume of 36,980 newly completed tests. With the latest numbers, the seven-day rolling average for the share of tests coming back positive is about 7%, according to the Star Tribune's tracker.

The tracker shows 145 new hospital admissions reported on Saturday, pulling the seven-day average down from one week ago. Daily reports of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 30,169 positive cases. More than 365,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 a respiratory ailment that poses the greatest risk of serious illness in those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions. It can cause serious illness in younger people as well — four of the deaths announced Saturday were in people under the age of 65.

The disease is caused by a coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Health problems that boost COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

Data released Saturday morning was current as of 4 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

