The Minnesota State Mankato women's basketball team will face Georgia Southwestern in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight at 8:30 p.m. Monday in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Mavericks (29-5), who won the eight-team Central Region as the No. 7 seed, are in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2009. They have been led by Joey Batt, a senior from New Ulm who was named a first-team Division II All-America on Thursday, and Destinee Bursch, a junior from Eden Prairie. Both average 16.1 points per game.

Georgia Southwestern (28-3) is making its first appearance in the Elite Eight. Hana Haden was named the WBCA Division II Coach of the Year in her first year on the job.

The winner will advance to play the winner of Gannon and Cal State San Marcos in the semifinals on Wednesday. The other first-round matchups are Ferris State vs. Tampa and Texas Women's vs. Daemon.

The Mavericks men's team is also in the Elite Eight, facing Ferris State on Tuesday night in Evansville, Ind.

JOEL RIPPEL

Erdman dead at 90

Bob Erdman, a member of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, died on March 16 at age 90.

Erdman was a longtime coach in the Roseville school district, coaching boys basketball at Alexander Ramsey High School and girls basketball at Roseville High School, with the Raiders finishing Class 2A runner-up in 1993. He also coached the Gustavus Adolphus men's team from 1981 to '86.

JOEL RIPPEL

• Maryland rallied from a four-run deficit for a 12-6 softball victory over the Gophers, winning two of three games in College Park, Md. Addison Leschber hit her third two-run homer of the series for the Gophers (15-15, 1-2 Big Ten), while Jess Oakland hit a solo home run and a double.

• Kris Hokenson went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI, Sam Hunt and Jake Larson each drove in two runs and the Gophers baseball team beat host San Francisco 12-6. Hokenson's three-run homer in the third inning put the Gophers (10-10) ahead for good. Gophers starter Connor Wietgrefe struck out 13 in six innings.