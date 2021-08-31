Minnesota State Mankato's football team hasn't played a game in 620 days. So heading into his team's season opener, Mavericks coach Todd Hoffner may have some unanswered questions about his team.

But there is one thing he is certain about.

"We are excited," said Hoffner, who is beginning his 12th season as the Mavericks coach. "There is not any doubt about it. We are just glad to be playing football again."

The Mavericks, who last played in the NCAA Division II championship game on Dec. 21, 2019 in McKinney, Texas, have reason to be excited.

The Mavericks, who return 30 letter winners from the 2019 squad which was 14-1, have been ranked as high as No. 2 in Division II preseason polls and were named the favorite to win the South Division and overall conference title in the NSIC preseason coaches' poll.

"We have a very large group of juniors and seniors," said Hoffner, who has led the Mavericks to a 106-22 record, six NSIC titles and seven postseason appearances. "Maturity and experience pays off. As we start the season [against Northern State at home], we will lean on that returning leadership."

Among the returners on offense is quarterback JD Ekowa, who rushed and passed for 1,780 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 as the Mavericks averaged 47.5 points and 517.7 yards per game.

Ekowa shared the quarterback duties with Ryan Schlichte the last three seasons.

In 43 games, Ekowa, a senior from Plainfield, Ill., has rushed for 1,163 yards and 14 touchdowns and passed for 3,021 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Among the returning starters on defense is senior Jack Leius. The son of former Twins infielder Scott Leius had 59 tackles and two interceptions and was named the NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019. The Mavericks allowed just 15.2 points and 268.1 yards per game in 2019.

UMD also ranked

Minnesota Duluth, which was second overall and favored to win the North Division in the NSIC preseason poll, was ranked No. 23 in the AFCA preseason poll.

The Bulldogs, who were 8-3 overall and 7-0 in the NSIC North in 2019, have earned at least a share of the NSIC North Division championship 12 consecutive seasons.

The Bulldogs are led by quarterback John Larson. In his fourth season as a starter, Larson threw 19 TD passes and just six interceptions in seven games in 2019.

The Bulldogs and Minnesota State Mankato will play on Sept. 11 in Duluth. The Mavericks defeated the Bulldogs, 52-7, in 2019 in Mankato.

Augustana was picked third overall in the conference preseason poll, followed by Sioux Falls and Winona State. Bemidji State was sixth and Concordia (St. Paul) seventh.

Division realignment

In 2019, the NSIC had two eight-team divisions.

Following the 2019 season, Minnesota Crookston and St. Cloud State, who both played in the North Division, dropped football. That left the conference with 14 teams — six in the North and eight in the South.

The conference has balanced out the divisions by moving Concordia (St. Paul) into the North Division.

With seven-team divisions, teams will play six games against division foes and five games against teams from the other division.

NSIC PRESEASON POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team Points

MSU Mankato (12) 168

Minn. Duluth 144

Augustana (1) 140

Sioux Falls 135

Winona State (1) 126

Bemidji State 117

Concordia (St. Paul) 96

Northern State 75

MSU Moorhead 74

Wayne State 60

SW Minnesota St. 46

Minot State 38

Mary 28

Upper Iowa 27