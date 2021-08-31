The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) has seen several changes to its football membership for the 2021 season, but one thing hasn't changed — Martin Luther is the favorite.

The Knights, who haven't lost a conference game since 2017, were the favorite for the third consecutive season in the UMAC coaches' preseason poll.

The Knights went 8-0 in the UMAC in 2018 and 2019 and 3-1 overall in an abbreviated 2020-21 spring football season They edged Greenville (7-1 in the UMAC in 2019) by one point for the top spot in the poll. Northwestern (4-6 in 2019) was third in the poll.

Based in New Ulm, Minn., Martin Luther returns 19 of 22 starters — nine on offense and 10 on defense.

"We are expecting a tough game from everyone," said Knights coach Mark Stein, who is beginning his seventh season. "Our schedule is going to challenge us every week."

Among the returners for the Knights is running back Joshuah Kren, the 2019 UMAC Most Valuable Offensive Player. Kren rushed for 1,077 yards and scored 20 touchdowns in 2019. Quarterback Ethan Aguilar, who passed and rushed for 1,792 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019, also returns.

Westminster was fourth in the preseason poll, followed by Minn.-Morris, Crown, under new coach Anthony Franz, and new member Finlandia.

Missing from the UMAC is St. Scholastica, which won five conference titles in 12 seasons, and Iowa Wesleyan. St. Scholastica has joined the MIAC and Iowa Wesleyan dropped down to the NAIA.

Finlandia, located in Hancock, Mi., left the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association to join the UMAC.