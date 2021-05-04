The Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday unveiled a Memorial Day weekend event that previews a possible return to normal at the fairgrounds later this summer.

The Fair was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and its fate remains unclear for this year, but State Fair organizers revealed the new "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" for May 27-31. Entries, chosen at random by lottery, will be capped at 10,000 for each of the seven time slots over five days.

The gathering will look a lot like a mini State Fair with socially distanced seating, shopping, the Giant Slide, food, beer and live music on three stages. The lottery is open through Thursday 11:59 p.m. Tickets are $12.50. Children under four are free but must be ticketed. Winners can purchase up to six tickets.

"Last year's food parades were a big hit, but they were also very limited," State Fair gen

eral manager Jerry Hammer said. "This year, we're very happy to bring people back in a walk-around environment to enjoy a slice of the fair."

In place of an actual fair last year, the fairgrounds played host to drive-through food events where visitors in their cars snaked through the grounds in long lines to purchase cheese curds, turkey drumsticks, tacos, cookies and other fair favorites.

The prospect of people walking around the state fairgrounds is the latest sign of progress against the virus. Just last week, Gov. Tim Walz said the prospect of a "normal" Minnesota State Fair in August is possible, depending on vaccination rates and hospitalization numbers.

Hammer said the fair organization does not know "what it will look like, but we're staying very flexible with our planning and looking forward to the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together in August."

The kickoff event begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and runs through Memorial Day. Guests will be required to wear masks, be seated to eat or drink and follow all state guidelines.

Music will be on stages at the DNR Park, Visitors Plaza and Dan Patch Park.

The event is sponsored by Paddle North. A full list is available online, but participating vendors include lots of State Fair mainstays including, Fresh French Fries, Hansen's Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Produce Exchange, Pronto Pups, Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar, Tiny Tim Donuts and West Indies Soul Food.

Participating artisans and merchants include Angry Minnow Vintage and Crowned Crow, Crystal Visions, Gentleman Forager, GoodThings, Hagen and Oats, Minnesota Rusco, Paddle North, Paul's Porch Pots, Sota Clothing, the Star Tribune, State FairWear and Gold Country, and Whatnot Boutique.