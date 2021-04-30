Gov. Tim Walz met with business leaders Friday to discuss further easing of COVID-19 restrictions and dangled the prospect of a "normal" Minnesota State Fair this summer if pandemic progress continues.

The governor commended Minnesotans for a vaccine uptake rate that "out-vaccinated the surge" of viral activity over the past month and kept hospitals from being overrun. While global concerns of COVID-19, especially the outbreak in India, could result in new viral variants presenting new threats, Walz said Minnesota is on pace for a promising summer.

"The touchstone place is [the] State Fair," Walz said. "Everything looks to me on the horizon, and where the vaccine is going and the way that the virus is responding, that that should be a pretty-close-to-normal event."

Walz's comments on Friday came as Minnesota reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths along with 1,877 infections. The state appears on the downside of a third wave of pandemic activity. The seven-day average positivity rate of COVID-19 testing rose from 3.5% on March 3 to 7.5% on April 8, but has since declined to 6.3%.

The daily figures raise Minnesota's totals to 7,144 COVID-19 deaths and 575,812 diagnosed infections in the pandemic.

Walz credited Minnesota's rapid vaccination progress for avoiding an exponential level of COVID-19 growth in the latest wave — especially given the broad spread of a more infectious B.1.1.7 variant that caused much higher levels of pandemic activity in Michigan.

More than 2.5 million people in Minnesota have received some COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 1.9 million of them have completed the one- or two-dose series. Roughly 57% of Minnesota's eligible population of people 16 and older have received vaccine, including nearly 87% of senior citizens who are more vulnerable to severe COVID-19.

"They nearly spiked out [in Michigan] on hospital space," Walz said. "They had a pretty catastrophic situation. We probably had the same amount of virus circulating and B.1.1.7, but we were about 10 percentage points higher on vaccination, and that made the difference."

Minnesota had the fifth-highest rate of new COVID-19 infections in the latest White House COVID-19 state report this week. Walz said he hopes epidemiologists will study why Minnesota was unique for having such a high rate of B.1.1.7 — estimated to be causing more than 60% of the new infections in the state — and how a variant first identified in England gained a foothold here.

"Is it because of the hub of the airport?" he said. "What happened there?"

State health officials remain concerned about the spread of other concerning variants identified in Brazil and South Africa that have sent some younger Minnesotans into hospitals. Minnesota also reported its third pediatric COVID-19 death in the pandemic this week — identified via obituary information as Week Day, 6, a first-grader in Marshall, Minn., who was born in Thailand and loved school and pink and singing and dancing.

State health officials do not have genomic sequencing information on Day, who died Sunday in a hospital in South Dakota, but are concerned because she was Minnesota's first pediatric death that didn't involve underlying health conditions or other complicating factors.

More than 1,000 SARS-CoV-2 infections have been identified in each of the last two weeks in K-12 students — numbers that exceed the most severe waves of the pandemic last fall. While health officials are encouraging students age 16 and 17 to seek Pfizer vaccine — with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson versions having an age cutoff of 18 — they also are hoping to use increased testing to identify and slow down any viral spread in student populations.

At least 118 private and public school districts have taken up Minnesota's offer last week of free COVID-19 test kits for students. Sixteen clubs representing six different sport have requested 837 test kits as well.

"As much as we feel like things are improving, there is still a lot of virus out there," state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744