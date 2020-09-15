Who says you can’t have a corn dog after Labor Day? Now, you can. (Just don’t wear white.)

The Minnesota State Fair Food Parade is back.

For two long weekends in October (1-4 and 8-11), vehicles can roll through the 1.5 miles of fairgrounds to pick up classic fair treats from select vendors.

It’s a follow-up to the three summer weekends when the fairgrounds became a drive-through for the first time in history, as an alternative to the canceled Minnesota State Fair.

Last time, all 19,000 tickets sold out in 2½ hours, frustrating many potential buyers. This time, tickets will be sold by random lottery. Register by noon on Thursday, Sept. 17, to be eligible to purchase tickets. Winners will be notified by 8 a.m. on Mon., Sept. 21.

Each $20 vehicle ticket $20 (plus $5 in fees) grants entry of one vehicle with up to five passengers. Food is not included in the price.

Sixteen food vendors include Turkey to Go, Fresh French Fries, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Que Viet, Pronto Pups, Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, and a new addition: Minneapple Pie. This round will feature more fall flavors, such as pumpkin spice funnel cakes, hot apple cider and sausages and sauerkraut.

“We’re very happy to present another opportunity for people to enjoy a taste of the fair,” General Manager Jerry Hammer said in a statement. “It’s been a tough year for everyone, so it’s even more important that we find ways to connect with what’s familiar and important to us all. Nothing does that quite like the State Fair.”

Register for the ticket lottery at event.etix.com/ticket/p/2259375.

For more information on vendors and menus, visit mnstatefair.org/food-parade-2020.

@SharynJackson