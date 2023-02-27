Ten legends and luminaries of Minnesota sports will be inducted into the Star Tribune Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Mall of America. In a nod to the Big Ten women's basketball tournament coming to Minneapolis for the first time, all 10 in the class have strong connections to current Big Ten schools:

Jean Freeman (Gophers swimmer, coach)

"Badger" Bob Johnson (coached Wisconsin; Minnesota native)

Paul Krause (Iowa; starred for Vikings)

Lou Nanne (Gophers)

Linda Roberts (Gophers)

Carol Ann Shudlick (Gophers)

Katie Smith (Ohio State; starred for Lynx)

Scott Studwell (Illinois; starred for Vikings)

Mychal Thompson (Gophers)

Mick Tingelhoff (Nebraska; starred for Vikings)

The class was selected by Star Tribune writers and editors in voting last year, creating this Class of 2022, the fifth consecutive year of inductions for the Hall of Fame after several years of dormancy. This is a posthumous honor for Freeman, Johnson and Tingelhoff.

Wednesday's event at the Mall of America's Huntington Bank Rotunda will feature appearances by some members of this class and is free and open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m.