Minnesota is reporting 101 new deaths from COVID-19 — a one-day tally that shatters the previous high mark of 72 fatalities, the state Health Department said Friday.

With the latest numbers, Minnesota has now seen 3,476 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March. Deaths reported Friday include residents from 39 of the state’s 87 counties, according to Health Department data.

“This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development,” said Jan Malcolm, the state Health Commissioner, in a statement. “For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. We know that more cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, and today’s news reinforces that tragic pattern.”

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 64 of the newly announced deaths. Ninety deaths were in residents age 70 and older. The six oldest victims were age 95 to 99; the youngest was a Hennepin County resident age 25 to 29.

Thirty-five of those who died lived in private residences. One lived in a group home/residential behavioral health facility and one lived in jail/prison.

The data covers the 24-hour period ending 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. The numbers would have been released Thursday were it not for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The most recent numbers show a one-day net increase of 5,698 new cases on a very high volume of 55,853 newly completed tests, according to the Star Tribune’s coronavirus tracker.

Since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota in March, the state has reported 295,001 positive cases and 16,043 hospitalizations. Long-term care and assisted living residents have accounted for 2,355 deaths.

“Every public activity now is more risky than it was even a few weeks ago, so the best way to slow this spread is for people to stay home and away from gatherings with those outside of our immediate household,” Malcolm said in the statement. “And we need everyone leaving their home to follow the basic recommendations every time. That means staying 6 feet apart from others, wearing your mask over your nose and mouth, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate.”

Minnesota has not yet updated its dashboard for hospital capacity, but the Star Tribune tracker shows 277 new admissions, which is down from 322 new admissions reported Tuesday. Daily reports of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

Numbers released Friday show health care workers have accounted for 21,846 positive cases. Nearly 245,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

The Health Department says its data release Saturday will include figures spanning two days — the numbers that typically would have been released Friday morning plus the normal Saturday data release.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. People at greatest risk include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.