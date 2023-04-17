Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minnesota settled its youth smoking lawsuit against Juul Labs on Monday just as closing arguments were set to begin.

Under the arrangement, the terms of the settlement won't be public for 30 days. Hennepin County Judge Laurie Miller dismissed the jury for the trial that started at the end of March and had been expected to last three weeks.

Numerous states had sued Juul, but Minnesota was the only one to take the manufacturer to trial. Attorney General Keith Ellison has said he wasn't satisfied with the pretrial offers made by the manufacturer.

Asked about the settlement, Ellison spokesman John Stiles said, "I believe the word satisfied was used in court."

In opening statements on March 28, Ellison, arguing for the state, said youth smoking was nearly eliminated before the e-cigarette manufacturer lured teens with fruity flavors, fun ads and sleek, colorful designs.

He portrayed the suit as a continuation of Minnesota's landmark $6.5 billion settlement with Big Tobacco more than two decades ago.

Juul and co-defendant Altria Group, Ellison said, "baited, deceived and addicted a whole new generation of kids after Minnesotans slashed youth smoking rates down to the lowest level in a generation. Big Tobacco is back with a new name — but the same game."

The state was seeking more than $100 million in damages from San Francisco-based Juul and co-defendant Altria in the suit, which was filed against Juul in 2019. Altria was added as a defendant in 2020 because it had bought a $12.8 billion minority share in Juul in December 2018.

Juul settled cases with six states last week, agreeing to pay $462 million.

In their openings, Ellison and Robins Kaplan attorney Tara Sutton claimed that Altria boosted Juul sales through its marketing muscle as manufacturer of the popular Marlboro cigarettes.

Altria's attorney William Geraghty and Juul's attorney, David Bernick, denied that the companies marketed their products to kids and asserted that vaping among youth took off in Minnesota starting in 2011, long before Juul entered the market in 2015.

The Richmond, Va.-based Altria is the tobacco company formerly known as Philip Morris.

The state alleges "the most virulent accusations of wrongdoing" in claiming the manufacturer marketed to kids, Bernick said, adding, "We are defending vigorously against that claim and we are denying it."

Bernick and Geraghty both said e-cigarettes were created with the aim of helping adult smokers transition from traditional cigarettes, which are more harmful than vaping. Adults liked the Juul e-cigarettes and kids would get them through "leakage," meaning from adults or friends, not by purchasing them at stores, Bernick said.

A big issue was a marketing campaign called "Vaporize" that featured colorful ads and social media campaigns.

In fall 2019, Juul Labs stopped distributing flavored pods. The company also suspended all advertising in the United States and shut down its social media accounts.

Last summer, the federal Food and Drug Administration barred Juul from selling its vaping device along with tobacco- and menthol-flavored cartridges. Juul appealed the decision and the order was stayed by the courts pending that appeal.