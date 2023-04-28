The Democrat-led effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota will face its toughest test yet Friday when the state Senate votes on the bill.

The measure, which the House approved on Tuesday, will need support from every Democrat in the Senate to pass. Democrats control the chamber by a razor-thin 34-33 margin.

If passed, both the Senate and House bills will be sent to a conference committee where their differences will be reconciled into a final version. The House and Senate would then hold final votes on the compromise bill.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz has said he will sign the marijuana bill if it reaches his desk.

Both bills would allow Minnesotans 21 and older to buy up to two ounces of cannabis flower, eight grams of concentrate and 800 milligrams worth of edible products at one time. Adults could also grow up to eight cannabis plants at home.

Some differences would have to be worked out, particularly around the issues of at-home marijuana possession and the tax rate for products.

Under the Senate bill, Minnesotans who grow their own marijuana could possess up to five pounds of consumable flower in their homes, while those who acquire their marijuana elsewhere could possess no more than two pounds.

The House bill imposes a private possession limit of 1½ pounds across the board.

Senate Democrats are also proposing a higher tax of 10% on cannabis products, while the House bill would enact an 8% gross receipts tax over the next four years.

The Senate bill would allow cities to cap the number of dispensaries within their limits, while the House version would not.

At a news conference Friday morning, Senate GOP leaders said the marijuana bill isn't ready for prime time. They said more resources are needed to address negative impacts on public health and highway safety, and cities need more regulatory controls.

"We don't have a reliable road test — that is key — for driving under the influence of cannabis," said Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester. "Our law enforcement are against this bill."

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, couldn't say if any GOP members will cross the aisle to vote for the marijuana bill. But he said many in his caucus oppose or have concerns about the current bill.